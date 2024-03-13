HARTFORD - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Hartford on Wednesday, March 20 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Elik’s staff will be available to meet with constituents from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Hartford Village Hall, 140 West Hawthorne in Hartford.

Traveling office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however, scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

More like this: