GRANITE CITY - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Granite City on Wednesday, February 21 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Rep. Elik’s staff will be available to meet with constituents from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 at Granite City Township, 2060 Delmar Avenue, Suite B in Granite City.

Traveling office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

