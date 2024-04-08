ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, April 17 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Elik’s district staff will be available to meet with constituents on Wednesday, April 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S. Main Street.

Traveling office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however, scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

More like this: