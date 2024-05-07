

ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Bethalto on Wednesday, May 15 to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Rep. Elik’s district staff will be available to meet with constituents on Wednesday, May 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Bethalto Village Hall, located at 213 N. Prairie St.

Traveling office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however, scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

