ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) is collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again for the fourth year in a row at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans who served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Rep. Elik, “Sending a valentine to a veteran for Valentine’s Day shows that we appreciate their service to our country and that we have not forgotten about their love for our nation. I enjoy delivering these each year to our veterans and seeing the joy and smiles the valentines bring to their faces. I appreciate the support from our community each year that help make this program successful.”

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 9. Please schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

