ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was recently appointed to serve as the Assistant House Republican Leader, joining the leadership team chosen by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna).

“I’m ready to take the lead on issues that will help make Illinois a better place to live and work,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “I look forward to serving as the Assistant House Republican Leader to help drive policy beneficial not only for the people I represent in the Metro East, but the entire state as well. I am honored that Leader McCombie has chosen me to serve in this position.”

State Representative Amy Elik joins an accomplished group of lawmakers from across the state who help guide the House Republican caucus through the 103rd General Assembly.

“I am proud to add Amy to our leadership team and know that her strong background in accounting, as a member of the Audit Commission and as one of our caucus budgeteers will be a great asset for us to hold the majority party accountable on transparency and spending,” said Leader McCombie.

Leader McCombie and Leader Elik will focus their efforts on restoring checks and balances in state government, addressing key issues that impact Illinoisans, and protecting citizens from government overreach.

