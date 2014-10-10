A landlord seminar will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2014 at which beginning to seasoned landlords will hear the nuts and bolts of landlording. Topics include credit reports and how to read them, good screening practices, forms needed to avoid heavy fines, what types of insurance is needed, DIY evictions, city inspector(s), how to appeal property tax assessments, and how to evaluate a property prior to purchase.

Seminar will be at IMPACT CIL's East Room at 2735 E. Broadway, Alton, IL starting at 8:30 am for registration and ending about 4 pm. Cost is $20. Lunch provided.

Reservations are required by October 30, 2014. Call Bev Carter at 618-462-6654.

RPOA-Riverbend consists of landlords learning the basics and beyond about providing quality housing to qualified tenants while maintaining integrity, honesty, professionalism and profitability.