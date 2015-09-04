Another Visiting Artist Lecture Series Kicks off with Painter Victor Wang

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Visiting Artist Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, kicks off this fall with highly renowned painter Victor Wang at noon, Sept. 16, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Wang is best known for his large paintings featuring sunflowers. He grew up in China and incorporates figures from China’s Tang Dynasty to reflect his Chinese heritage. Wang is a professor in the department of fine arts at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri.

He holds a Master of Fine Arts from Fontbonne University and was a visiting scholar at both Washington University in St. Louis and at University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Wang’s work has been featured in several solo and group shows around the United States and Canada, according to his website www.vistorwang.com.

“Victor's large scale portraits are laced with rich textures that evoke an other-worldly quality,” L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “His experience as a Chinese immigrant to the U.S. and the incorporation of his heritage into his work will undoubtedly be of great interest to those who attend this talk.”

For more information about the series and other upcoming artists, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartist

