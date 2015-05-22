The Metro East Green Alliance (MEGA) is a new community organization that is developing to foster a healthier community. One initiative focuses on the value of air quality in our community. Pollution negatively affects our health and our environment, but renewable energy offers a clean, safe alternative. To find out more about the link between carbon emissions and our community, join us for an education presentation and discussion on June 4 at 10 AM at Senior Services Plus.

"Right now, the Alton area is being polluted by aging coal-fired power plants. The Illinois Clean Jobs Bill gives us an opportunity to responsibly build up clean energy jobs in our community, create better savings and cut air and water pollution. We owe it to our community and to future generations to make Alton a healthy, vibrant place for all" said Sierra Club Organizer Elizabeth Scrafford.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or email the Sierra Club’s Elizabeth Scrafford at elizabeth.scrafford@sierraclub.org.

