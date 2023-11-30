BELLEVILLE - When Belleville West High School senior Remington Noel learned about the district’s vocational programs, he jumped at the opportunity to study carpentry.

For his hard work and devotion to the trade, Remington Noel is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

Noel has always known he wanted to get involved in the trades. Through Belleville Township High School District #201 and the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (CAVE), he can strengthen his skills before he even begins an apprenticeship.

“I’m actually thinking of becoming an electrician,” Noel explained. “That’s kind of why I’m taking the construction course, so I know how to build houses and how to work around it.”

Noel is studying carpentry through the CAVE. While he said it’s “just a class,” his love for carpentry is obvious as he talks about what they’re up to. The class is currently rebuilding a fallen structure at the Belleville West campus, and students will participate in every step of the construction process.

The carpentry class has been exciting for Noel, who always knew he would end up in the construction or electrical field. He enjoys hands-on work, and he is also thankful for the job security that electricians have.

“I grew up essentially in the mountains, so I basically grew up around people that work with their hands all day,” he added. “I think that working with your hands is great. You will always have a job, is what I’ve been told. You will always have a job, you will always be paid, you will always make some money.”

Noel has another semester before he graduates, and you can bet he’ll spend that semester hard at work at the CAVE, learning as much as he can. To learn more about T.A.K.E. and the various programs offered, visit their website. Congratulations to T.A.K.E. for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

