JERSEYVILLE, ILLINOIS - “Remembering Our Heroes”, on Friday, September 12, is an event honoring our local heroes: our first responders and servicemen. The Jerseyville United Methodist Church invites you to join us as we pay tribute to those who selflessly risk their lives to keep peace, protect freedom and save lives.

“Remembering Our Heroes” is a community event in recognition of 9/11, that will begin at 6:00pm at Jerseyville United Methodist Church, located at 1200 South Liberty Street. On the north end of the parking lot, we will have a meet and greet time with local heroes and their emergency vehicles. Be sure to bring your cameras, as this will be a wonderful photo opportunity for children and families. There will be free hot dogs and chips, too.

At 7:00pm, all are invited into the church for a free concert. Upcoming artist Kyle Torrence will provide music for all ages.

We are very honored to present a special guest speaker, Marine Cpl. Justin McLoud. Cpl. McLoud became a triple amputee while on his third deployment in Afghanistan. He has endured more than fifty surgeries, with grueling rehabilita-tion. Cpl. McLoud wondered how he would adjust to his life in a wheelchair, in a home that was hard to maneuver in, and with a young son to raise.

HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS lifted that burden when they were able to build an accessible home for Cpl. McLoud and his family, at no cost to him. The mission of HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS, “Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives” is to provide accessible homes for military personnel with traumatic injuries following 9/11. This non-profit organization, founded in 2004, is proud to donate more than 90% of their donations directly to building homes for post 9/11 veterans. Learn more about HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS at www.hfotusa.org.

Offerings collected at the “Remembering Our Heroes” event will benefit HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS. For more information about the “Remembering Our Heroes” event, please call 4982621, or email jumchurch@gtec.com.

