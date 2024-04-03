ALTON - The beloved Priest and Oblate Rev. David Beauregard, OMV, will leave a legacy in the priesthood across the country that will never be forgotten following his death on April 1, 2024.

Father David spent his last 14 years in the Alton St. Mary's Parish after a legendary career in Boston. He was born in Green Bay, Wisc., and was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Beauregard received his Bachelor of Science at Loyola University. He then pursued a Masters of Arts degree from Ohio State University and received his PhD in English Renaissance Literature, while he was a teaching assistant at Ohio State University from 1960 to 1967.

Once he completed his academic studies, he taught at the University of Nebraska as an Assistant Professor in the department of English Literature from 1967-1973. The Rev. David entered the Oblates of the Virgin Mary in 1973 and he was ordained into the priesthood in Boston in 1980.

Beauregard was Director of Our Lady of Grace Seminary, as well as Dean of Studies for over 20 years, and was then an Adjunct faculty member of St. John’s School of Theology in Boston. He continued his service with the Oblates at St. Mary’s Parish in Alton, from 2011 until his the time of his death on April 1, 2024.

Beauregard was an author who had two book publications, “Virtues Own Feature: Shakespeare and the Virtue Ethics Traditions” (1995) and “Catholic Theology in Shakespeare's Plays” (2007). He also wrote numerous articles for various publications.

Article continues after sponsor message

The beloved father reached the hearts of many in the St. Mary's Parish and back in his beginning in the highly Catholic Boston area.

Father Christopher Ohl, OMV, reflected with high praise for the well-known Fr. Beauregard.

"Father Dave really enjoyed it here," Ohl said. "He was in semi-retirement here, but still celebrated Masses and helped people in a variety of ways. He loved the parish and the people."

Father Ohl said Dave was one of the pioneer founding fathers of the U.S. Seminary in Boston, Mass., and he had a huge impact there.

"He left a big impact there and was a good confessor, very merciful and a good man," Father Ohl explained. "He had some clear and thoughtful homilies and had some great classes that he taught. He did a lot of good things here at St. Mary's."

One of Father Dave's chores was to close St. Mary's Catholic Church each day, and he often took the time to show support for someone in the congregation in prayer before the closure and provide guidance. His impact on those brief sessions of guidance had a lasting impact on those visiting the church.

Father Dave Beauregard will be sincerely missed by the St. Mary's Catholic Parish, in the Boston area and across the United States for his memorable efforts to show the Catholic faith everywhere.

More like this: