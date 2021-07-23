Remains At Large: Charges Filed Against Woman In Attempted Offenses Related To Motor Vehicles In Bethalto Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department reported Friday afternoon a felony charge of Attempted Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles was issued this morning in Madison County Circuit Court against 29-year-old Samantha M. Hamelmann. Police said the charges stem from a report taken by a Bethalto Officer on Tuesday, July 21, 2021, in which an unknown female purportedly attempted to steal a subject’s vehicle from the parking lot of an area car wash, while it was occupied by the owner’s juvenile children. Article continues after sponsor message The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ronald Schlemer, who set Hamelmann’s bond at $40,000.00 on the offense. Hamelmann’s whereabouts at this point are unknown, but she is known to frequent and resides at different addresses throughout the Riverbend area. Two previous booking images of Hamelmann have been included in this story to aid Bethalto Police Department in locating her. Recognizing the seriousness of the reported events, officers and investigators with the Bethalto Police Department worked diligently throughout the day on Thursday developing leads and searching for evidence that would give some insight into the identity of the offender. Their efforts paid off and resulted in the development of probable cause for the issuance of the charges against Hamelmann. More like this: Related Video: Anyone having information on Hamelmann’s whereabouts may contact the Bethalto Police Department through Facebook or by calling us at (618) 377-5266. Print Version Submit a News Tip