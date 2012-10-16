GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Corporate and Community Learning division is offering upcoming workshops specifically designed to help keep retirees active.

A study by the National Institute on Aging found that seniors who maintain an active lifestyle, physically, mentally and socially, remain independent longer, feel more fulfilled and experience an improved quality of life. Even retirees who are already active are enjoying CCL offerings. Sharon O'Neal took a CCL dance class with her husband, Dennis, over the summer. Even though her schedule was full, O'Neal made room for the class in her life. "We love ballroom dancing, and we just wanted to improve ourselves," O'Neal said. "The instructor was good, and the class was informative. We learned new steps, and that's what it is all about."

CCL offers lessons featuring a new style of ballroom dance every month from January through October. Couples and singles are welcome. The Foxtrot class will begin in January 2013.

For those who want to dance to a different beat, instructor Nancy Herold will lead an upcoming seminar, based on her ground breaking book, "Igniting the Sacred Fire, Reinventing Yourself at Any Age," which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in building N4, room 119 on L&C's N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville.

Perhaps best known under her professional pseudonym of Adrianna Larkin, Herold is an internationally known radio host, author, keynote speaker and motivational performer with more than 30 years' experience in healthcare, business and the arts.

During the "Igniting the Sacred Fire, Reinventing Yourself at Any Age" seminar, she will share her process of reinvention to a full-time entertainment career at age 50 against all odds and in the midst of great personal crisis that included a failed family business, dual unemployment, bankruptcy and foreclosure. "So many of us, myself included, received messages when we were young from well-intentioned parents, and teachers, telling us that we could not have what we wanted; that we needed to reach for a less lofty goal or seek a career other than the one we would choose for ourselves," Herold said. "As a result, most people believe their dreams have some sort of expiration date. Yet, it has been shown time and again that what we are drawn toward and inspired by, are the very things for which we have some skill or natural ability that we can leverage for our greatest success."

Participants will be guided through the process Herold herself used to reclaim the dream career of her youth as a full time entertainer and motivational performer. The seminar will be offered again Friday, Nov. 9 in Trimpe 158 on L&C's Godfrey campus. At the end of this one-day seminar, participants will understand what "sacred fire" means in today's world and the part it plays in healing dramas around money, health and relationships, while learning what tools can help uncover hidden talents and passion, as well as how to apply that passion for a successful and satisfying life. Other upcoming CCL offerings designed for active retirees include Getting Your Book Published and Social Security: Getting the Most.

For more information visit www.lc.edu/ccl. Those wanting to enroll in any CCL class can call CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750.

Cutline: Sharon and Dennis O'Neal enjoy a summer dance class offered through Lewis and Clark Community College's Corporate and Community Learning division. Photo by S. Paige Allen

