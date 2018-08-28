BATCHTOWN – No one was injured following a call for shots fired in Bachtown Monday morning.

According to an email from Calhoun County Chief Deputy Kyle Jacobs, Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington was investigating a complaint on Jefferson Street in Batchtown when he came under fire from the doorway of the household. As many as five shots were fired from a revolver through the door, but Heffington was able to take cover and subsequently de-escalate the situation, Jacobs said in an email as well as on a post on the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

“The sheriff was able to take cover and was able to de-escalate the situation by talking to the involved subject via his patrol car's loudspeaker,” Jacobs said. “The subject was put into protective custody and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The life-threatening situation has been handled without injury to anyone. Residents in the Batchtown area are safe and the threat has been removed.”

Heffington said he was responding to several complaints from Batchtown residents regarding a woman who reportedly fired several times late at night from 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. He said he was finally calming down from the situation Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I walked up to the door and said who I was, and no one answered," he said. "I went around to the front door and tried again, and heard a window shatter and it hit to the side of me."

Heffington said he wears a vest to every call, and said he practices caution when knocking on doors - standing to the side of it.

"If I would have been in front of that door, I would have got it," he said.

He also said he was "tickled to death" to have been able to deescalated the situation without anyone being injured. He said the .38 revolver did some damage to other buildings, but everyone was safe in the end.

Jacobs said the shots were fired around 9:26 a.m. Monday, adding it was not a criminal matter at this time. However, charges could be filed within the next 30 days if the office deems them necessary. At this time, the identity of the subject has not been released.

More like this: