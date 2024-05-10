ROXANA - The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare is excited to announce the upcoming Survivor Dinner as part of the 2024 Relay For Life event at Roxana Community Park on Saturday, June 8th.

Cancer Survivors are invited to bring one caregiver to enjoy a free meal provided by Relay For Life of Riverbend at 4 PM on Saturday, June 8th at the Rox-Arena in Roxana Community Park. RSVP is required by May 29th by contacting Sherri Carroll at 618-407-7246.

Survivors are encouraged to register for Relay For Life of Riverbend to receive a free Survivor t-shirt and stay connected with events throughout the year. To register as a Survivor and order your t-shirt visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendIL or call 1-800-227-2345 Opt. 2.

Join with other community members to celebrate at the annual American Cancer Society

Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare in 2024 to raise funds and awareness in an effort to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

Relay For Life of Riverbend is set to take place on Saturday, June 8th at the Roxana Community Park from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. For more information please visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendIL.

