GLEN CARBON – Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up some love and will provide a FREE cup of brewed coffee to loyal and new customers on National Coffee Day, September 29.

“Whether it’s National Coffee Day or any day, we are passionate about providing a world-class experience to our guests,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “The Scooter’s Coffee difference is that we source only the highest-quality ingredients and roast the world’s finest specialty coffee beans. While we continue to grow rapidly, Scooter’s Coffee is committed to providing the quickest and best drive-thru interaction in the world. We’re here to make your day with our ‘Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®'”

Customers can redeem their free coffee using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at their favorite Scooter’s Coffee location. Customers who do not have the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app can simply download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, customers can create an account to begin earning loyalty Smiles to receive future Scooter’s Coffee rewards.

Our free coffee giveaway is at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations—to view store locations, visit scooterscoffee.com. And since pumpkin spice is in the air, check out our scrumptious fall menu at https://www.scooterscoffee.com/menu/limited-time.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

