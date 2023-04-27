ALTON - This week, Reiniger Jewelers continued a tradition first established by previous owner Charlie Maneke and awarded the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills a check for $3,480.

The donation comes from the earnings of a special group of earrings purchased near the holiday season with this donation as a focus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reiniger Jewelry Store owner Paul Reiniger and Manager Kerry Walker were excited to donate the funds to such a worthy cause. Paul Militzker of Community Hope Center said the donation was a blessing and he was "really grateful." The plan for Reiniger is to continue to make this donation each year.

"It was wonderful being able to do this and we are grateful we can continue what Charlie Maneke started years ago," Walker said. "At Christmas time, we put a flyer on the counter and even have people come in to buy them. They make great stocking stuffers, usually earrings, but sometimes bracelets. We get them in October and start selling them in November."

More like this: