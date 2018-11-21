GRAFTON - Grafton is rolling out a new and reimagined version of their annual holiday chocolate festival this year. Santa’s Chocolate Express will come to town on Saturday, December 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What was formerly called “A Taste of Chocolate” has been expanded into a town-wide experience. Participants can visit local businesses to collect a variety of chocolates, enjoy caroling on the downtown streets, and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Grove Memorial Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Strollers can take in views of the majestic bluffs and the Illinois River as they enjoy the surrounding holiday celebration.

Also new this year is the opportunity to tour Grafton’s lodging and guest houses. Ticket holders will be invited to register to win a free overnight stay at one of those guest houses.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Santa’s Chocolate Express will capture the full spirit of the holidays throughout the town,” said Grafton Chamber President Jamie Clayton. “This is a way to celebrate in style for children and adults alike, including the collection of irresistible chocolates as you make your way through town and finish up with a chance to see Santa Claus.”

Santa’s Chocolate Express will begin and end at the ice skating rink at The Loading Dock. Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.

With seven designated shuttle stops, “express riders” will experience a variety of shops, eateries, and scenic views throughout town. Many businesses will be offering specials and discounts, giving riders and strollers a chance for some Christmas shopping or a special holiday meal.

Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express thru Friday, November 30.

More like this: