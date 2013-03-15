Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) completed the 2012-13 Four-Man Basketball League season on Tuesday, March 12. The Oddballs rained victorious over the Ballers in the final game of the tournament and claimed the championship. The team has taken first place in nine out of the last 10 seasons. The team went 9-3 in regular season play. Pictured (l to r): Seth Crotchett, Brian Madson, Josh Brunaugh, Jeremy Gibson, Pat Madson, Greg Madson and Jason Brunaugh. Not pictured is Robert Madson.

Next up for adults, JPRD will be offering a Men's Slow-Pitch Softball League held Sunday nights from April 28-June 23 at Dolan Park, Diamond A. Resident and non-resident teams are welcome in the league. Team registration is $300 and can include up to 20 people on the roster. Games will be played with 10 players on the field. Fee is due at the time of registration and completed rosters must be turned in one week prior to the first game. JPRD will accept team registrations until Friday, April 12.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618-498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

