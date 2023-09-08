Weekly vocal rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, at Whitlock Music Center, located at the corner of College Avenue and Elm Street on the Greenville University campus. Singers unable to make the first rehearsal are still welcome to join. Don Frazure, GU’s Director of Choral Activities, will direct the performance and provide music and rehearsal tracks to help singers learn their parts at home between rehearsals.

In addition to Part 1 of Messiah, the Choral Union will perform the Magnificat. Don Frazure said, “I am very excited to include John Rutter’s Magnificat in this year’s 94th annual presentation. Rutter’s work is an energetic yet contemplative Latin setting of Mary’s Song of Praise from Luke 1:46-55 and will contrast nicely with Handel’s timeless Messiah.” The Choral Union will also sing Christmas Carols throughout the performance.

The performance will occur on Sunday, December 3, at 4 p.m. at Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus.

The rehearsal schedule is as follows:

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 16, 23, 30 Nov. 6, 13, 27

Choir and Orchestra Rehearsal: Thursday, November 30, 7-10 p.m.

Final Dress Rehearsal: Saturday, December 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Greenville performance: Sunday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. at Whitlock Music Center Fairview Heights performance with the Christ Church Chamber Choir: Sunday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m.

(dress rehearsal) Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church.