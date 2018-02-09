BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill., is partnering with Tree House Wildlife Center in the release of a rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle during its Family Eagle Watching Day at the refuge headquarters at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

In addition attendees will see a live eagle during a presentation by Tree House Wildlife Center, learn about eagles, and have the opportunity to watch for eagles independently or with refuge rangers.

Family Eagle Watching Day activities include:

12- 4 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagles and will feature kids’ crafts and activities. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display.

12-4 p.m. Gilbert Lake Division of Two Rivers NWR will be open for self-guided auto-tour.

12:15, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. Refuge manager lead auto-tours of Calhoun division allowing participants to watch for eagles and other wildlife (weather dependent); call to register in advance.

call to register in advance. 1 p.m. A live eagle will be presented during an education program by Tree House Wildlife Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

The bald eagle photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Feb. 9-16.

All local photographers are invited to submit original photographs of bald eagles taken at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge or in Calhoun, Jersey, and Greene counties. Photos must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 2 to tworivers@fws.gov or mailed to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013.

For more information about the Family Eagle Watching Day or to register for a program, call 618-883-2524 or email tworivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Bob Dietrich at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Feb. 5.

