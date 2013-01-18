Brussels, Ill.- TreeHouse Wildlife Center will release a rehabilitated bald eagle into the wild at noon Sunday, Jan. 27, at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge visitor center near Brussels, Ill.

The eagle which was wounded by a gun shot was brought to TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Ill. to receive care in the spring of 2012. Treatment was provided by Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon, Ill. and the eagle completed rehabilitation at TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

The eagle nicknamed Clay after the Illinois county in which it was found, is thought to be a female due to its large size. Clay is now strong enough to capture food and survive on her own indicating that it is time for her to return to the wild.

The visitor center at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about wildlife and eagle watching.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call or email Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or Cortney_solum@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Jan. 22, 2013.

