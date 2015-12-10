Rehabilitated Bald Eagle to be released at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRUSSELS - TreeHouse Wildlife Center will release a rehabilitated bald eagle into the wild at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge visitor center near Brussels, Ill.



The eagle is a juvenile hatched this year and was found south of Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, Ill. on July 5, 2015. TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Ill. received a call and found the eagle on the Great River Road bike trail with a broken leg. TreeHouse believes the injury was most likely caused from the eagle striking a power line. Under TreeHouse’s care, the juvenile eagle has healed and is ready to be released back into the wild.



The eagle was a fledgling from a local nest, which makes Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge an ideal location to release it.



The visitor center at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about wildlife and eagle watching. Additionally, “Eagle Watching with a Ranger” will be held at 9 a.m. and will feature a ranger-led auto tour to multiple areas on the refuge that are known for bald eagles.



The event is free and open to the public.



For more information or to register for the “Eagle Watching with a Ranger” program, call or email Katie Dreas at 618-883-2524 or tworivers@fws.gov.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to the refuge at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Dec. 14, 2015.