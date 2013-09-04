Beginning in August, RehabCare, a leader in providing rehabilitative services, opened its newest location at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Their location sits at the north entrance of the agency’s Alton Center, 2603 North Rodgers Avenue. Licensed physical therapist Janelle Dittrich has worked for RehabCare for 3 years and is seeking patients from the Riverbend Community.

“Everyone has been welcoming and interested in finding out about how physical therapy can improve their life. I am looking to help patients return to their highest possible level of function with skilled therapy. We will apply our innovative clinical pathways to successfully progress each patient to achieve their desired goal.”

The outpatient program will be beneficial to individuals with amputations, joint replacements, neurological disorders, post-surgical conditions, arthritis, and many other diagnoses. RehabCare accepts payment from most insurance plans including Medicare.

RehabCare is the leading provider of physical, occupation, and speech-language rehabilitation services in 46 states. Therapy is provided in various settings including long-term acute care hospitals, nursing and rehabilitation centers, inpatient acute rehab units, independent rehabilitation facilities, and home care locations. RehabCare is passionate about what they do and that includes helping people regain their lives.

For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Janelle Dittrich at 618-465-3298 or email at jldake@rehabcare.com.

