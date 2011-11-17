Batteries Plus offers free car battery checks to help ensure reliable performance in all seasons.

St. Louis, MO - If regular battery maintenance isn't part of your car care routine, you may be heading for a stall. Regular inspections and maintenance of your car's battery can help ensure safe and reliable starts during the chill of the winter and the heat of the summer.

Batteries Plus offers free car battery and electrical system testing in addition to a visual inspection of your car battery to look for common problems such as corrosion, poor connectors and failed hold downs that can affect battery performance.

"The high summer temperatures can actually cause battery problems in the winter," said Steve Donnell owner of seven Batteries Plus stores in the St. Louis area. "Not only can heat and humidity cause battery problems in the summer, the effect of the heat can cause starting problems in the winter as well. The bottom line is that a battery check every three to six months can prevent you from ever having to deal with the inconvenience of a dead battery. That is why we offer free battery checks. It's no fun having to deal with a dead battery, no matter what the weather."

Donnell offers these battery inspection and maintenance tips designed to maximize the life of your battery and improve its performance in any climate. Note: If you attempt battery maintenance yourself, always wear proper eye, hand and body protection to help prevent burns and serious injury from the acid and corrosive chemicals inside the battery.

Tip 1:

Loose battery hold-downs leave the battery subject to vibrations, which can cause the active material to shed from the car battery plate grids, resulting in a shorter battery life.

What to do:

. Secure the battery firmly to its mounting bracket.

Tip 2:

Corroded terminals resulting from sulfuric acid overflows from the lead acid cells within the battery, or moisture buildups, can also cause a car battery to fail over time.

What to do:

. Check the terminals where the battery cables connect and make sure they are tight and corrosion-free. If you see corrosion, ask a qualified technician to fix the problem.

. Keep terminal clamps clean. If you see an accumulation of a powdery, white substance around the electrodes, use baking soda and water to clean the clamps.

Article continues after sponsor message

. Prevent future corrosion by using an anti-corrosion spray on the exposed metal parts of the terminals and cables.

Tip 3:

Visible swelling, cracks or vents in your battery's case are an indication that the battery is failing and should be replaced.

What to do:

. Do a visual inspection of your battery regularly. If you see

indications of battery failure, have your battery checked by a qualified

technician and replaced if necessary.

. Keep your battery clean. Even small amounts of dirt deposited on

the battery can lead to a power "leak" and cause uncontrolled discharge and

power loss.

Excessive heat and cold can both lead to battery failure, adds Donnell. In extreme cold weather, which can quickly drain your car battery, keep the battery fully charged, but not over-charged. And, never attempt to charge battery that is colder than 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Doing so can cause a violent explosion. In hot climates, park your car in the shade or a garage to minimize prolonged exposure to heat.

If your car does need a new battery, the experts at Batteries Plus can recommend the right battery for your car, truck, luxury or import automobile and install it on most makes/models. Installations can be done while you wait - usually in 20 minutes or less - without an appointment. The store also offers a full line of automotive accessories like jumper cables, chargers, anti-corrosion rings and spray, hold-downs, cable end replacements, and more to equip customers to handle any battery problems caused by excessive heat or the cold.

For more information about Batteries Plus and their Free Car/Truck Battery Testing program, please contact Steve Donnell or Amy Jung at 636-386-2677 or officebp@att.net.

About Batteries Plus in St. Louis

Steve Donnell owns seven Batteries Plus locations in the St. Louis area, Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, Ballwin, St. Peters, South County, Florissant and Fairview Heights, IL. With access to more than 30,000 types of batteries and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of battery products available and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses and government entities at the national and local levels. Batteries Plus stores also feature Tech Centers equipped to design, assemble, rebuild, and test custom battery packs. His Creve Coeur and Chesterfield locations, which just opened in August of 2011, and his Ballwin, St. Peters and South County locations carry an extensive selection of light bulbs as well. By the end of the year, all seven locations will carry light bulbs.

Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest growing battery franchise, serving over 7 million customers annually. Batteries Plus, designated by Inc. Magazine as the nation's fastest growing specialty retailer and ranked as the #1 Battery Franchise by both Entrepreneur Magazine and D&B AllBusiness.com, has over 470 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico. Batteries Plus continues its reign as the undisputed franchise leader in the expanding $30.7 billion U.S. battery category, estimated to reach $34.6 billion by 2014*. To learn more about our exciting franchise opportunities and joining the battery franchise leader please visit www.batteriesplus.com/franchising for more information.

*Freedonia Research Report

More like this: