ALTON - On October 14, 2017 the Gateway Chapter of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) will be hosting the first annual FALLEN HERO’S RIDE to honor the late St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

The purpose of this ride is to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This year’s event will honor fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who made the ultimate sacrifice on October 6, 2016. At the request of the Snyder family, 100% proceeds will benefit the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration for this event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at Ted's Motorcycle World/Harley Davidson, located at 4103 N Humbert Rd, Alton, IL 62002. All vehicles are welcome! The fee to participate is $20.00 per motorcycle and $5.00 for their passenger. The fee for vehicles is $20.00 with any number of occupants.

The ride will conclude at the Alton Owl’s Club, located at 227 Blair Ave, Alton, IL 62002, where participants will have an opportunity to purchase raffles, food, and drinks. We will also have a DJ providing entertainment.

A little bit about our club…The Reguladores LEMC was instituted to offer motorcycling benefits and services to active, retired, and/or vested police officers, along with honorably discharged veterans of the armed forces that served in the law enforcement field, their families and friends. The club is independent and is not affiliated or sponsored by any motorcycle manufacturer or police agency. The goal of the club is to generate an increased level of enthusiasm for riding motorcycles and support other clubs. Club events are intended to promote safe activities. The club also focuses on raising money and donating time to help other non-profit organization.

More like this:

Related Video: