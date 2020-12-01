SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Youth interested in participating in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), can register now for the hunt, which is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2021.

The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton Co., and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations. All participants in the hunt will be required to follow all public health guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, and carrying and using hand sanitizer.

To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must phone in to the IDNR at 217-785-8060 by the registration deadline of Dec. 30, 2020. A lottery drawing involving all youth who phone in to register will be conducted Dec. 31, 2020, and youth hunters selected will be notified by mail. First-time applicants will be given a priority over previous participants in the drawing.

The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman's license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner's identification (FOID) card.

To register for the hunt or for more information, call 217-785-8060.

