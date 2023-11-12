EDWARDSVILLE - Registration is now open for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s winter session for undergraduate and graduate students as well as visiting students in search of courses needed for their home institution. SIUE Winter Session offers a variety of accelerated three-week classes held entirely online December 18, 2023 through January 7, 2024.

"Winter session at SIUE offers students the unique opportunity to continue their path to graduation. With over 50 undergraduate and 11 graduate course offerings, the accelerated 2023 winter course options align with SIUE's mission and vision to provide innovative and interdisciplinary programs that empower students to achieve their full potential," said Angie Cooksy, Ed.D, interim associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management.

Courses range from Hispanic civilization to drama and musical theater to physics to literacy diagnostic reports. Students can complete courses from anywhere in the U.S. with reliable internet access and a computer that meets connectivity requirements.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visiting students must be fully admitted by December 1, and should review the visiting student webpage for additional information.

Due to the accelerated timeline, students are expected to dedicate significant time to their coursework each day and to limit themselves to one course in the winter session.

To register and learn more about Winter Session at SIUE, visit siue.edu/winter-session. Questions may be emailed to wintersession@siue.edu.

More like this: