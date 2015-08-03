The Jennifer Bishop School of Dance (JBSD) will be offering open registration on August 24th and 26th from 5:00-8:00pm. Ages 3 years old to seniors in high school are welcome to enroll. An adult tap dance is also accepting new participants.

Classes for the season will begin on Tuesday, September 1st. The cost of enrollment in JBSD classes is $35 for the first class and $10 for each additional class. A $50 recital fee is due at time of registration.

The registration will take place at Senior Services Plus in Alton, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. A discount is offered for parents who are Wellness Center Members at Senior Services Plus.

For more information, please contact Mikayla Wilson at Jennifer Bishop School of Dance at 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or email mwilson@seniorservicesplus.org. More detail on JBSD can be found at www.seniorservicesplus.org/What-We-Offer/J-B-School-of-Dance.

