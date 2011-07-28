Registration is now underway for fall class sessions and co-ed volleyball leagues at the YWCA of Alton.

 

Fitness class and dance sessions begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will run for eight consecutive weeks.

 

Call or stop by the YWCA of Alton for more information on classes and pricing.

Co-ed volleyball leagues will also begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Team or individual registration, including fee payments, must be completed by Sept. 1.

 

For more information about fitness class sessions or volleyball leagues contact Debbie Laux, Fitness Manager, at (618)465-7774 or dlaux@altonywca.com.

 

