ALTON – Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, which will be held on Saturday, October 16th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the giant warehouse and beautiful patio of The Lodge at The Lovejoy, located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipes with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: Individual, Organization, Business, and Restaurant. The team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle and bragging rights. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street is also giving a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to put your theme as well as your chili on display!

There are spaces available inside the warehouse for electric set-ups (crockpot, roaster, etc.), and spaces available in the outdoor patio for gas set-ups (propane stove or grill). Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis; please confirm your participation by Friday, October 8th.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you may purchase yours in advance at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market information booth, every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to the event. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing beautification and economic development efforts in Downtown Alton. For full details, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Events.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

