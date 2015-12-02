The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Research, Education and Outreach is hosting an engineering workshop from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 for future and current K-12 teachers in the Morris University Center.

Registration is available at stemideas.org.

“Engineering design is featured prominently in the news Illinois science standards and Next Generation Science Standards,” said Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE STEM Center. “This workshop will give educators ideas for integrating engineering into their teaching.”

The customized workshop is part of the SIUE STEM Center’s Teacher Academy series. Design It! Engineering includes three different projects with hands-on opportunities that highlight engineering design and the creativity inherent in engineering projects.

“This workshop encourages approaching engineering from a learner-driven perspective that is both engaging and effective,” explained Colin Wilson, manager of the SIUE STEM Resource Center. “Lessons will cover different engineering topics from trebuchets to siphons. Educators are encouraged to explore and design their own projects.”

The workshop costs $20 and lasts six hours, including a lunch hour. It will focus on middle and high school education, both formal and informal situations. Participating educators can receive continuing professional development units (CPDUs) as part of the experience.

For more information, contact the STEM Center at 618-650-3065 or email stemcenter@siue.edu.

