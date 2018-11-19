EDWARDSVILLE - The field of computer science is a rapidly growing field with a projected employment growth rate of 19 percent by 2026, but males greatly outnumber females in the industry.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) aims to inspire more females to pursue computer science by sparking the interest of middle and high school students through interactive programming opportunities.

The SOE Department of Computer Science will host SheCode from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 in the Engineering Building on campus. Registration is available at shecode.cs.siue.edu.

“SheCode is a one-day educational experience that will introduce young women to computer science and problem-solving before they’ve applied for college,” said Dennis Bouvier, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science.

SheCode participants will work with a team of peers and a mentor to create a mobile application. Each mentor is an SIUE computer science alumna and professional in the technology field.

“By providing mentorship and experience in beginning computer programming, we hope SheCode will give young women the motivation to consider pursuing a future degree and career in computer science,” Bouvier said.

Lunch is provided for participants. For more information, including a complete agenda, visit shecode.cs.siue.edu.

