Even though the spring semester has already begun, prospective students have a second chance to enroll for classes without having to wait until summer or fall.

Second eight-week classes in subjects like automotive, math, office technology, fire science, process operations technology and more begin March 17 and run through May 9. These courses are offered in a condensed format, so they cover the same material and are worth the same amount of college credit as the ones that run the span of an entire semester.

“For students who have been thinking about going back to college, this allows them to get started and they don’t have to wait until summer or fall,” said Kent Scheffel, vice president of Enrollment at Lewis and Clark Community College. “While they’ll spend a little more time each week on the course, they’ll get the course done in eight weeks instead of 16.”

Classes are filling quickly, so interested students should call the Enrollment Center today to get a jump-start on their education. Call (618) 468-2222 or 1-800-YES-LCCC or enroll online today at www.lc.edu/registration.

