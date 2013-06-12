There is less than a month left to register your child for fall soccer with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by grades: 1/2, 3/4 and 5/6. Practices will begin in August and games will run from September through October. All games will be played at Dolan Park, typically on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday mornings. Shin guards are required and plastic or rubber soccer cleats are recommended. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Registration is $30/child and includes a game shirt.

There is also a traveling fall soccer league for 7th and 8th graders. Practices begin in August and games will be run from September through October. All games will be played on Sunday afternoons and/or evenings, with the possibility of an occasional Saturday morning. Possible travel locations include, but are not limited to: Litchfield, Carlinville, Pana, Gillispie, Verden, Eagarville, Auburn, Hillsboro, Raymond, Farmersville, Palmyra, Staunton and Nokomis. Travel will be the responsibility of the parents. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Shin guards and plastic or rubber cleats are required. Registration is $40/child and includes a game shirt, shorts and socks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The department encourages you to register now because the deadline for both leagues is Friday, July 5, 2013!

To access the registration forms, please go to www.jerseyville-il.us, click on "Parks & Recreation" within the left column, click on "Registration Forms" and open the appropriate form.

For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: