Solarize Southern Illinois returns to bring the homeowners and businesses of our region an annual Solar Group Buy Program! Our service area includes the counties of Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Union, Williamson and, new for 2021, Johnson County Illinois.

Last year’s inaugural Solarize Southern Illinois Group Buy Program was a resounding success; producing over 20 solar projects, valued over $1 million dollars, and offsetting nearly 500 thousand pounds of CO2. We aim to have another successful program in 2021. SolarizeSI has a limited time frame, lasting just through the summer months. The program will start on May 11th and run through the end of August.

The 4-month, 6-county effort to educate hundreds of residents and businesses regarding the current solar opportunities in Illinois will also give attendees the chance to go solar at a discounted rate. Below-retail pricing is accomplished through aggregated demand and economy of scale, while helping the region grow solar infrastructure and capacity as a whole. Solarize SI is standing by to assist communities in moving toward achieving their energy goals.

StraightUp Solar (www.straightupsolar.com) was chosen as the solar company of choice for the 2021 Solarize Southern Illinois program. Founded in 2006 with more than 22 MW amidst 1,400 installations in their portfolio, StraightUp Solar is Illinois' leading provider of solar group buy programs and one of Illinois’ leading residential solar installers each of the last five years.

SolarizeSI is also searching for program partners (such as businesses, community organizations, or individuals) to host the one-hour Solar Power Hours. Program partners will be eligible to take advantage of a new $500 referral feature.

Registration for Power Hour, and their scheduled days and times, can be accessed at www.SolarizeSouthernIllinois.com.

For more information you can contact the Solarize Southern Illinois Program Director, Beau Henson by phone at 618.303.6735 and via email by info@solarizesouthernillinois.com.

