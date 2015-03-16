Opportunities in Local and Regional Foods Conference Lewis & Clark Community College, Trimpe Hall

March 31, 2015 from 7:30am until 12:30pm

The interest in local farmers markets, farm-to-table, CSAs, local food availability, and many other related

topics is trending all over the country and Southwestern Illinois is paying attention. The Alton Area Business Development Association (AABDA) has teamed up with Lewis & Clark Community College (LCCC) to host the region’s first ever local food conference, at the college on* March 31, 2015 from 7:30am until 12:30pm.*

The cost is $15.00 when purchased online at www.marketfreshnetwork.org or $20.00 at the door.

According to event planner, Ron Tanner of BiG iDEA Workshops, “If you’re a farmer, nutritionist, food producer, entrepreneur, restaurant owner, caterer, economic developer, food retailer, food distributor, hospital, school district, senior living institution, government official, or anyone interested in growing their business or community through local food, you should get a front row seat!

“This conference may be your only occasion to participate in a comprehensive overview of local foods and the opportunities therein from the people in the know.”

The event will feature speakers from the Illinois Farm Bureau, USDA Rural Development, and other partners

including Illinois-Metro East Small Business Development Center, Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville,

Madison County Community Development, BiG iDEA Workshops, U of I Extension, Trailnet, Feast Magazine and

St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce. Local speakers from the Alton-Godfrey area will discuss their projects involving local food.

If you have any additional questions, you may contact Ron at altonabda2012@gmail.com.

