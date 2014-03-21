Regional Spelling Bee Winners
Schools throughout Madison County were invited to participate at the local level in February, with the top 3 from each school advancing to the regionals in March. The winners at the regional level are pictured left to right:
2nd place: Katelyn Maher, Our Lady Queen of Peace;
1st place: Emily Selby, St. Ambrose;
3rd place: Joe Morrissey, St. Ambrose;
4th place: Reid Milnor, St. Ambrose.
The top 3 will advance to the State Spelling Bee in Chatham, IL, in April, with 4th place serving as an alternate.
