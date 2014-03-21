Regional Spelling Bee Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Schools throughout Madison County were invited to participate at the local level in February, with the top 3 from each school advancing to the regionals in March. The winners at the regional level are pictured left to right: 2nd place: Katelyn Maher, Our Lady Queen of Peace;

1st place: Emily Selby, St. Ambrose;

3rd place: Joe Morrissey, St. Ambrose;

4th place: Reid Milnor, St. Ambrose.

The top 3 will advance to the State Spelling Bee in Chatham, IL, in April, with 4th place serving as an alternate.