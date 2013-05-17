Over 100 attendees turned out for the 3rd annual Legislative/Business Breakfast on Monday May 13. Congressman Rodney Davis, Senator Andy Manar and Representative Wayne Rosenthal addressed the crowd of invited guests of Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, City of Litchfield Offices Economic Development and Tourism and Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. Six Mayors, County Board Members, and City Officials were present from both Macoupin and Montgomery County.

Held at Lincoln Land Community College, each regional representative addressed the audience on their current projects and priorities. Questions were gathered from attendees and asked of the speakers by moderator Shari Albrecht, Executive Director for MEDP. Some topics included the Farm Bill, pensions and State budgeting.

This is the first year for a regional partnership by MEDP, Litchfield EDC and MCEDC for the Breakfast, leading to a double in attendance size of previous years.

“We know economic development is more effective county-wide and even more so regionally. MEDP’s partnership with Litchfield EDC and Montgomery County EDC gives a united voice to our region. Together we stand a better chance to get solution to our challenges,” said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht.

“The Partnership of two counties and three organizations was reinforced throughout the event. Attendees took full advantage of the networking opportunity amongst each other and with their representatives. We were thrilled with the turn out and will continue to look for ways to partner,” said Litchfield EDC Executive Director Tonya Flannery.

“Thank you to all our attendees and guest speakers. Events like these reinforce the importance for economic development organizations and their role as spokesman for the business community of our region. Our organizations will continue to track the issues concerning our attendees,” MCEDC Executive Director Erika Kennett.

