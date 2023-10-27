ST. LOUIS, MO. – The season of giving is here and the United Way of Greater St. Louisis releasing the free Holiday Volunteer Guide, an online tool featuring local volunteer opportunities during the holiday season.

The Guide can be found at STLVolunteer/hvg.org."Volunteering during the holiday season is the perfect way for people throughout the region to lend their time and talent to lift our communities and celebrate United Way's Volunteer Center's 90th anniversary," said Rick Skinner, Vice President of United Way's Volunteer Center. All of?the opportunities listed are through?reputable?nonprofit agencies throughout the St. Louis region in Missouri and Illinois.

There?is?a wide array of volunteer?opportunities?that people?can explore?by?location,?age, skillset,?passion and keyword.?Additionally, there are in-person, virtual and do-it-yourself at-home opportunities available through the Guide.?? ?

Current examples include creating holiday goodie bags for local children, delivering holiday meals for homebound individuals, serving as a greeter and assisting with children’s activities at local holiday events, sorting and organizing clothes and donations, and?unloading and bagging?meals at local food pantries.?Virtual and do-it-yourself opportunities include?filling out?holiday greeting cards?for older adults,?contributing to holiday wish lists?, and creating?holiday?wreaths?for?those who are newly housed.??

About United Way of Greater St. Louis ??????

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit? www.HelpingPeople.org .???

