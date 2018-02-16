BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville's girls' basketball team is still undefeated but by just one point.

The Tigers had to survive a late run by Belleville East to take a 41-40 win over the Lancers in Friday night's IHSA Class 4A Belleville East Regional final to advance to Monday's Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinal against Chatham Glenwood.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers with 13 points, with Kate Martin adding 10 in the win; East's B'Aunce Carter led her team with 16 points. It was a shot by Carter that rolled off the rim as the siren sounded to give EHS the win.

More details to come...