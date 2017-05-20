IHSA CLASS 3A BELLEVILLE WEST REGIONAL FINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Sydni Stevens' second-half goal lifted Edwardsville to a 1-0 win over host Belleville West in Friday's IHSA Class 3A Belleville West Regional final, taking the Tigers to 13-3-2 on the year; the Maroons were eliminated at 15-4-2.

The Tigers advanced to their own sectional semifinal, where they will play Collinsville, who eliminated Granite City 5-2 in the Class 3A Quincy Regional Final at McKendree University in Lebanon Friday, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. May 26, with a trip to the Normal Community Super-Sectional at stake.

Stevens' goal came in the 68th minute to advance the Tigers to the sectional.

