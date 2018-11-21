REGIONAL CHAMPS: Alton Middle seventh-grade girls head to sectional
ALTON - The Alton Middle School Red seventh-grade girls are headed to a sectional title matchup.
Alton captured a regional title on Tuesday at Trimpe Middle, edging Quincy 31-28. The team will play in the sectional at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Middle at #1 District Drive, Edwardsville.
Kiyoko Proctor poured in 21 points for Alton, while Amyracle Hardimon had eight points.
Alton crushed Jacksonville 43-0 on Monday in the regional. Proctor had 20 points for Alton, Amani Anderson and Jarius Powers each had nine points.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
