ALTON - The Alton Middle School Red seventh-grade girls are headed to a sectional title matchup.

Alton captured a regional title on Tuesday at Trimpe Middle, edging Quincy 31-28. The team will play in the sectional at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Middle at #1 District Drive, Edwardsville.

Kiyoko Proctor poured in 21 points for Alton, while Amyracle Hardimon had eight points.

Alton crushed Jacksonville 43-0 on Monday in the regional. Proctor had 20 points for Alton, Amani Anderson and Jarius Powers each had nine points.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

