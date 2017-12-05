Southwestern's eighth-grade girls basketball team remains alive in the IESA hunt and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday meets Pana in a single IESA sectional game at Vandalia.

Southwestern's girls captured two regional wins last week, first 30-18 over Gillespie and 59-41 over Carlinville for the regional championship.

Addie Green poured in 25 points in the regional championship contest, followed by Morgan Durham with 20 points.

Jill Stanton had 32 points for Carlinville.