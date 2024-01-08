ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Another winter storm is on track to hit the St. Louis region on Tuesday morning and the forecast appears changeable depending on the area. Lydia Jaja, a St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist, said some snow/rainfall will arrive in the Alton region around 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, and continue through the night.

"The snow or rainfall will continue through the night," Jaja said. "Right now we are forecasting a high-end total of about an inch for St. Louis and not expecting a lot of accumulation. The highest totals will be further north of the Alton area. Jerseyville could receive anywhere from a trace to 2 inches. It is right in the gradient."

Article continues after sponsor message

Later in the week, temps will drop and be in the teens, she said. Jaja said there could be some additional snowfall coming Friday, but right now it is uncertain whether it will be rain or snow.

The rain and snow that starts tonight will likely continue until Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, afternoon.

Friday night, Jan. 5, 2024, snow hit the area and provided more accumulated snow than previously anticipated. Road crews were out en force Friday night to Saturday morning with their salt and plows and by morning, the roads were passable throughout the region.

More like this: