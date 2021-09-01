GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District faces a shortage of bus drivers this week with a high number of drivers being quarantined for COVID-19. The Madison County Regional Office Of Education said Granite City school administrators were forced to make tough decisions to provide school bus transportation to students grades 4 and below and those with special needs.

Granite City Schools Superintendent Stephanie Cann reached out to Madison County Transit Office authorities to see if they would be able to provide transportation to students. The MCT Office responded by offering free rides to students until September 30, 2021, which was well-received by the Granite City School administration. Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden added that he wants to bring attention to the ongoing need for school bus drivers.

Cann said while the bus assistance is temporary, “it is much appreciated.”

MCT Managing Director S.J. Morrison said: “Our board thought it would be a great idea to step up and help the district in any way we could.”

Werden spoke with Cann and Morrison and thanked them both for their cooperation.

“It is great to have county government step up and help our local school districts in this trying time,” Werden said. “I am always encouraged when I see our agencies and our schools working together for the best interest of the citizens of Madison County.”

As the school year progresses, Werden said the need for this help may also expand to other school districts because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Werden reports that MCT has assured him that they will help whenever and wherever they are needed.

“S.J. told me over the phone that MCT is in the business of transportation of Madison County residents and that we can count on their help in the future,” Werden said. “I appreciate that attitude."

Werden stressed that he is in hopes that additional school bus drivers will apply for routes.

“We have seen the demand for drivers increase this year in our local districts on top of what was already a tremendous shortage.”

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver, can contact their local school district administration office or the Madison County Regional Office of Education at (618) 296-4530.

