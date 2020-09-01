EDWARDSVILLE - Much of Madison County is in the state of mourning Tuesday after the tragic loss of a 2-year-old girl - Ellee Grace Kiser - in an accident near her home on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane in the Village of Godfrey on Monday afternoon.

Ellee just marked her second birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16, and 15 days later she died after being struck by a full-size pickup truck on West Delmar, authorities said today at a press conference at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The young girl apparently followed her dog out to the road, where both the dog and Ellee were struck. The dog also died, Sheriff John Lakin said at the press conference at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, which added to the tragedy.

62-year-old Alton man, Paul E. Broadway, who lives in the 2300 block of State Street in Alton, was charged with a Class 1 Felony of Failure To Report An Accident Involving Personal Injury Or Death. Madison County First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe says the charge carries with it a potential sentence of up to 4-15 years in prison.

SEE VIDEO OF PRESS CONFERENCE:

Ellee was struck by a full-size pickup truck authorities say driven by Broadway on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane in the Village of Godfrey. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 3:37 p.m. (August 31, 2020). Sheriff Lakin said at the press conference an intense resuscitation effort commenced on the scene and the child was then quickly transported by ambulance to OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. Ellee was pronounced dead from her injuries at 4:12 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said Broadway paused, but then left the scene. The story was publicized on social media and the sheriff said thanks to public tips, they were able to find the truck and the suspect in a traffic stop by the Alton Police Department.

The sheriff said he wanted to sincerely thank those who provided information to his department about the whereabouts of the pickup truck.

“The prompt assistance quickly helped us to locate the truck and the driver,” the sheriff said.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy conducted Monday evening indicated that the decedent died as the result of blunt head and neck trauma. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Lakin said this is such a tragedy for the family that has lost their newly 2-year-old daughter and dog.

“It makes it even more tragic when it is a 2-year-old,” the sheriff said with visible emotion at the press conference. “I want to thank all the medical personnel at St. Anthony’s Health Center for their tireless efforts and attempts to save the child’s life. I also thank the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Rescue Services, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their efforts.”

Funeral arrangements for Ellee remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

Sheriff Lakin expressed his deepest sympathies for the victim’s family during this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Should the public have any additional information, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at (618) 296-0871.

