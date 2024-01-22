The region has been hit with icy conditions that have made streets, highways and sidewalks treacherous on Monday morning, Jan. 22, 2024.

Classes in every school in the region were cancelled because of the ice and some employees are working on a remote basis on Monday because of the difficult driving conditions.

IDOT released information on Monday morning just a few minutes ago and said there was “slow progress across all 11 countries in IDOT District 8.”

“Salt is working well and trucks are mobile. Please take it slow if you are traveling today,” IDOT said.

There were reported accidents on Both I-270 and I-55 by state police on Monday.

If you must be out, please plan and travel accordingly and visit https://idot.click/u6h for traffic and road conditions.

