BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Hauser Field stands were filled to capacity Sunday night for a moving candlelight tribute for three Cafazza family members who lost their lives in a tragic accident Friday night at Bethalto and McCoy Roads in Foster Township.

John Cafazza, 55, his wife, Missy, 52, and son, Dominic, 12, were pronounced deceased at the scene of the terrible fatal accident.

Hundreds turned out for the emotional candlelight vigil for the three lost members of the Bethalto community.

Three Cafazza children survive. Bethalto School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said she had talked to family members and they were in agreement that Hauser Field had meant so much to the family’s lives and it was an appropriate place to pay tribute to the three that so many loved and cherished.

John and Missy are survived by their sons; and Dominic’s brothers, Nick Cafazza, A.J. Cafazza, and Vinny Cafazza; Missy’s mother, Lynn Ann Linton; John’s four sisters and brothers-in-law, Gina & Kevin Branch of Wood River, Chris & Jeff Case of Wood River, Lisa & Dan Soliday of Bloomington, and Laurie & Mark St. Peters of Wood River; Missy’s brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Jamie Linton of Bethalto, and several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Griffin said the Cafazza family members will never be forgotten for the impact they leave behind.

“We honor their lives this evening and do the best we can to lift each other up,” Griffin said. “This community is devastated and understandably so as this family has left a permanent footprint on our lives.”

“We are here this evening to wrap our arms around the Cafazza family in their greatest time of need. It seemed only appropriate to remember the Cafazza and Linton families on the field where they spent such a great deal of time.”

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Civic Memorial High School gymnasium in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River with Fr. Tom Liebler celebrant.

